Pastiche Bistro isn't large, but it offers a fine, mostly French menu. Order some wine and begin with onion soup, then perhaps a salade Nicoise. For an entrée, perhaps opt for lamb navarin, halibut with capers or steak frites. The interior has understated Gallic charm. There are fewer entrees at lunch than at dinner, but the prices are considerably cheaper. In general, the prices seem right. The wine list is not large, but it is thoughtful. This is a charming restaurant in an unlikely setting. (Jeff Beutner)
Pastiche Bistro (Bay View)
3001 S. Kinnickinnick Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Closed
French, Sandwiches, Seafood, Soup