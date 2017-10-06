The Knickerbocker Hotel, dating from the 1920s, is blessed with one of Milwaukee's nicest settings. It's located near Lake Michigan in a neighborhood filled with historic buildings. Off the first floor, toward the east, is a terrace with tables belonging to The Knick, formerly Cafe Knickerbocker. About eight years ago it underwent a major remodeling and name change. The results still look good. The menu includes appetizers, salads, sandwiches and entrees. Breakfast is served daily and dinners offer a wide entree selection. The menu is updated periodically and dabbles with Mediterranean and Asian ingredients.
The Knick
1030 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Contemporary