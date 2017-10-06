The rooftop deck is a prime spot for watching the activities of Milwaukee's Third Ward. The menu, not surprisingly, has a few Dutch and Belgian items. Bitterballen are Dutch meatballs served with curry ketchup and the mussels are prepared five ways. The star item here is the frites, which are thin and crisp. There are more than a dozen sauces. Opt for the roasted garlic aioli, which never disappoints. The rest of the menu wanders around casual fare with a sound selection of burgers, sandwiches and a few entrees. The list of Belgian and Belgian-inspired beers is exceptional. There are 200+ to choose from. Okay, Pabst is on the list too. A fun spot to be at. (Jeff Beutner)
Cafe Benelux
346 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Burgers, Contemporary, Sandwiches