A Different Kind of Mother's Day Brunch

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest brunch days of the year for restaurants, right behind Easter. Now that many restaurants have been operating at the new normal for a while, they’re hoping to provide some normalcy for your family with Mother's Day takeout brunch. Here’s what some restaurants have announced they're doing and how to order.
1
Celesta1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Vegan and gluten free brunch packs include crustless spinach, mushroom and leek quiche, kale caesar salad, beet carpaccio, chia pudding with fresh berries. Serves 2 for $35 or 4 for $62. A pastry pack includes banana chocolate chip muffin, cinnamon streusel coffee cake square, blueberry lemon scone, and cranberry orange poppyseed scone for $24-$40. Pickup Saturday 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Order at celestacatering@gmail.com by May 5.
2
Honeypie Bakery and Café2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Prix fixe brunch includes frittata with roasted cherry tomatoes, asparagus, mushrooms and goat cheese, cheesy hash brown casserole, arugula salad, mimosa kit, and a blueberry or double chocolate mini pie for mom. Serves 3-4 for $75. Pickup Saturday or Sunday. Order online.
3
LuLu Cafe2265 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The brunch package includes your choice of four different types of quiche, your choice of salad, crispy breakfast potatoes and a platter of fresh fruit. Serves 4-6 for $50. Add on a bloody mary or mimosa kit for $20. Pickup 9-11 a.m., or delivery on Saturday 5-8 p.m. Order online or at 414-294-5858.
4
Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop9201 W Center St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
The breakfast in bed meal kit includes Nutella and strawberry crepes, mushroom and Swiss crepes, fresh fruit, scones, muffins, and Anodyne whole bean coffee. Serves 2 for $30 or 4 for $60. Add on a mimosa kit for $15. Pickup 7:30-10 a.m.
5
Neighborhood Draft5921 W Vliet St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Package includes Belgian waffles with blueberry coulis and lavender whipped cream, mushroom Oscar stuffed with crab, corned beef hash, spring vegetable frittata and brie bites. Serves 3-5 for $55. Add a mimosa kit for $15. Pickup 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Call (414) 885-2028 to order.
6
Odd Duck2352 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A family-style meal includes spinach quinoa salad with apple, pistachio dukkah and preserved lemon vinaigrette, za'atar smoked chicken with saffron rice pilaf, pine nuts and lemon tahini, laffa bread with hummus, olives and marinated feta, and chocolate terrine with rose and pistachio. Vegan available. Serves 4 for $80. Cheese and charcuterie boards available as add-ons for $20. Pickup 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Order online.
7
Polonez Restaurant4016 S. Packard Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Chicken or beef roulade, pierogi, Polish sausage, green beans, cucumber salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, mushroom soup, dinner roll, cheesecake and Polish apple cake. Priced $24 per person. Pickup noon-6 p.m. Order by May 7 by calling 414-482-0080.
8
The Brick Pub and Grill6343 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
“Mother's Day brunch buffet in a box” includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, sliced turkey, grilled vegetables, and rice pilaf. Available 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for $15.50 per box. Order by email at brickpubandgrill@gmail.com.
9
Third Coast Provisions724 N Milwaukee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Family style spread with prime rib with au jus and horseradish, garlic whipped potatoes, chopped salad with bacon and blue cheese, smoked whitefish deviled eggs, maple roasted carrots, grilled asparagus, parker house rolls, and vanilla chiffon cake. Serves 4-6 for $120. A la carte menu, brunch cocktail kits, wine, and baked goods also available. Call 414-645-0240 or order online.
10
Tofte's Table331 Riverfront St, Waukesha, Wisconsin WI 53186
Two brunch options include six take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, or six assorted muffins. Both include fruit salad for $35. Desserts, family dinner meals, and flower bouquets also available. Order online for pickup on Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
