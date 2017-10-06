Polonez's menu retains its hearty, homey feel. Stuffed cabbage and pierogis are tasty, filling fare and Fridays have a fish fry with fine potato pancakes. Daily specials include ever-so-tender beef roll-ups. Top it all off with a bottle of Polish beer. Try the Saturday night all-you-can-eat polka buffet. (Jeff Beutner)
Polonez Restaurant
4016 S. Packard Ave., City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Buffet, Polish