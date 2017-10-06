Summer or winter, indoors or out, LuLu Cafe is a lively Bay View destination for its flavorful brunch menu and imaginative salads, burgers, wraps and other sandwiches served with homemade chips or Asian slaw. Vegetarians and meat eaters will both be pleased. Pies are prepared in house.
LuLu Cafe
2265 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
2265 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Contemporary
Handicap access