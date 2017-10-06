Honeypie's menu is mainly sandwiches plus a few appetizers, entrees and salads. The theme is home-style Midwest cooking. Expect plenty of pork, chicken, turkey and bacon. The pork fries features Honeypie's fine french fries smothered with pulled pork, bacon and cheese sauce. The “Davenport x93 is the ultimate open-faced roast turkey sandwich, a mountain of food with horseradish-mashed potatoes. This is true slow cooking, no shortcuts at all. (Jeff Beutner)
Honeypie Bakery and Café
2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
American, Bakery, Soul Food, Vegan, Vegetarian
Handicap access