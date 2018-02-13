Wedding Cupcakes are Here to Stay
“I got married in 2009 and wanted cupcakes at my wedding, but there were no cupcake bakeries in Milwaukee when I was doing the planning,” recalls Erica Elia. “So I decided to bake them myself. A friend asked me to bake their wedding cupcakes shortly thereafter, and I decided to explore baking cupcakes for weddings on the side,” she continues.
Wedding cupcake website and about three dozen bookings later, Elia opened Classy Girl Cupcakes retail bakery on Cathedral Square in November 2010; she opened a second location a year ago at the Brookfield Square Shopping Center. Cupcakes in general—and wedding cupcakes specifically—are having a bit of a moment these days, but that “moment” may not pass, for as Elia explains, “They may have started as a trend or fad, but they are surely here to stay.”
Understandably so, because cupcakes in lieu of the traditional multi-tiered wedding cake offer many benefits. For one, they’re easier to serve to a large group in a self-serve fashion. They’re also available in a plethora of flavors, whereas a single large cake is, by its nature, uniform. Rather than having to compromise on a single cake’s design, size, flavor and so forth, both partners can make their own choices—and these can be of a flavor that no one would ever order a whole cake in—such as salted caramel fudge, banana split, cinnamon pecan French toast, strawberry champagne and more (just to name a few of Classy Girl’s options).
Offering a bit of a warning against going totally nuts over the options, Elia explains, “We generally recommend two-to-four flavor selections so as not to overwhelm the guests with choices, though we have had couples order 10 or more flavors!”
What follows is the Shepherd Express’ guide to the now multitudinous cupcake-making bakeries to be found throughout the greater Milwaukee area.
Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop7328 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
Baked Custom Desserts1101 E Brady St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Blooming Lotus Bakery2215 E North Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
C. Adam's Bakery400 N Water St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Cake Lady3561 S Kinnickinnic Ave, City of Saint Francis, Wisconsin 53235
Canfora Bakery1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Classy Girl Cupcakes (Brookfield)95 N Moorland Rd, Suite FC4, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Classy Girl Cupcakes (Milwaukee)825 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Eat Cake4303 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Gigi’s Cupcakes (Oak Creek)330 W Town Square Way, Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Gigi’s Cupcakes (Wauwatosa)2751 N Mayfair Rd G, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53222
Grebe's Bakery5132 W Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53219
Honeypie Bakery and Café2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
It'z My Party Cakery5300 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Jen's Sweet Treats4745 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Miss Cupcake Boutique Bakery3801 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop9201 W Center St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
National Bakery & Deli (16th Street)3200 S. 16th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
National Bakery & Deli (Brookfield on Bluemound)17165 Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
National Bakery & Deli (Brookfield on Greenfield)13820 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
National Bakery & Deli (Greendale)5637 Broad St., Greendale, Wisconsin 53219
Regina's Bay Bakery423 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Rich's House of Cakes4353 S 27th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Simma's Bakery817 N 68th St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
Sweet Perfections Bake Shoppe1501 Paramount Dr, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53186
Sweet Tooth Milwaukee809 S Barclay St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Whole Foods Market (On Prospect)2305 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
