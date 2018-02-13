Wedding Cupcakes are Here to Stay

“I got married in 2009 and wanted cupcakes at my wedding, but there were no cupcake bakeries in Milwaukee when I was doing the planning,” recalls Erica Elia. “So I decided to bake them myself. A friend asked me to bake their wedding cupcakes shortly thereafter, and I decided to explore baking cupcakes for weddings on the side,” she continues.

Wedding cupcake website and about three dozen bookings later, Elia opened Classy Girl Cupcakes retail bakery on Cathedral Square in November 2010; she opened a second location a year ago at the Brookfield Square Shopping Center. Cupcakes in general—and wedding cupcakes specifically—are having a bit of a moment these days, but that “moment” may not pass, for as Elia explains, “They may have started as a trend or fad, but they are surely here to stay.”

Understandably so, because cupcakes in lieu of the traditional multi-tiered wedding cake offer many benefits. For one, they’re easier to serve to a large group in a self-serve fashion. They’re also available in a plethora of flavors, whereas a single large cake is, by its nature, uniform. Rather than having to compromise on a single cake’s design, size, flavor and so forth, both partners can make their own choices—and these can be of a flavor that no one would ever order a whole cake in—such as salted caramel fudge, banana split, cinnamon pecan French toast, strawberry champagne and more (just to name a few of Classy Girl’s options).

Offering a bit of a warning against going totally nuts over the options, Elia explains, “We generally recommend two-to-four flavor selections so as not to overwhelm the guests with choices, though we have had couples order 10 or more flavors!”

What follows is the Shepherd Express’ guide to the now multitudinous cupcake-making bakeries to be found throughout the greater Milwaukee area.

