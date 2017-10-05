Once a corner grocery store, Sanford has long been Milwaukee's premier contemporary restaurant. Chef/owner Sandy D'Amato has received national awards and draws customers from a wide area. The current chef, Justin Aprahamian, is adding Armenian touches to this stellar menu. Yes, the rare tuna on cumin wafers is still on the menu. The menu, of course, strives to use the freshest ingredients. (Jeff Beutner)
Sanford
1547 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Contemporary, French, Vegetarian