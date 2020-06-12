Sanford's Five Star Carry Out Dining

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey

Eating out today in the Age of Pandemic typically means “carry out.” Even as restaurants slowly start to reopen with new rules and restrictions, ordering food online (or by phone) remains popular with curb side pick-up.

At Sanford Restaurant (1547 N. Jackson St.) in Downtown Milwaukee, Chef/Owner Justin Aprahamian explains that “there is a first time for everything” as the well-renowned restaurant moved into the carry out business in mid-March. The restaurant has devised an extensive—and affordable—menu that sounds every bit as delicious eating at home (or in a car if you can’t make it that far) as it does dining in.

But the carry out approach grew organically, bit by bit. “The menu started very small. It literally started as the family meal with a few alcohol pairings (wine and beer),” he points out. “We focused that first week trying to organize a whole restaurant’s worth of inventory into usable or preserved products. As the weeks kept moving on, we started expanding the offerings. It took some getting used to a new format, but as we did. That is when we started offering a few more extra things seasonal appetizers, a salad, some extra desserts.”

Modern Ethnic

Aprahamian and his wife, Sarah, the restaurant’s general manager, took over Sanford in December 2012 when he was the Chef de Cuisine and Sarah a longtime employee. Original owners Angie and Sandy D’Amato opened Sanford in 1989 in the same building as the D’Amato family grocery store. With numerous national food awards under both couples, the longstanding tradition of farm to table with seasonal, local ingredients has cultivated the term “Modern Ethnic.”

And even with the current pandemic, that applies to the varied amount of carry out items, some of which have become very popular. “Tacos and enchiladas went over well. Burgers were a big hit. Curry seems to go over well,” Aprahamian explains. “We’ve been selling a lot of an appetizer of grilled morel mushrooms right now. We’ve sold a decent amount of wine. Cava has sold well [a Spanish sparkling wine].”

But the menu is far more extensive than the most requested items. On a recent Thursday, a family meal of four, including dessert featured Chicken Barbacoa Tacos finished with Orange Chili Mole. Served with Tortillas, Rice, Tomatillo Salsa and Pickled Red Onions.Black Tea Cake with Orange White Chocolate Glaze for dessert. Total cost: $65.

“The Virtual Happy Hour” featured nine items, including an Artisan Cheese Plate to Chargrilled Swordfish, Homemade Chorizo to Green Tea Pork Belly. (Anybody hungry yet?)

But given the increasing popularity of the Carry out menu and service, Aprahamian is still figuring out how this will play out with the reopening.

“We've been grappling with that question. Maybe doing it alongside the mandatory reduced capacity once we reopen,” he says. “These have been such a crazy couple months and it’s all uncharted territory.”

One thing though is for sure during the pandemic: the community support Sanford Restaurant has received. “These have been tough times for many industries and our community has shown us great support,” he emphasizes. “We don’t take that lightly.”

To reach Sanford Restaurant’s Carry Out, phone in orders are taken between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 414-276-0608. Note: Pick-up details discussed at time of order. For more information, visit: www.sanfordrestaurant.com