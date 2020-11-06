It's Going to be a Takeout Thanksgiving

Photo courtesy of Iron Grate BBQ
Iron Grate's 10-pound boneless smoked turkey
Thanksgiving is going to be different this year, just like everything else. You might eschew the big family gatherings in lieu of a small meal with only a few people. That might mean you're more likely to avoid cooking too, and restaurants are here to help. Most are offering Thanksgiving packages by the plate or for groups as small as two people, so everyone can partake in the traditional fixings. If you're interested in any of these meals, order ASAP.
Bavette La Boucherie330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Meals for 4 or 8 with stuffed turkey breast and turkey legs with gravy, mashed potatoes, sausage stuffing, brussels sprouts with bacon, sweet potatoes with harissa, cranberry chutney, and bourbon pumpkin pie for $168-$336. Fresh turkeys also available. Order at 414-273-3375 by the 15th.
Iron Grate BBQ4125 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
10-pound boneless smoked turkeys with a mix of white and dark meat are $105 and come with gravy. Sides are available in five sizes and include smothered greens, baked beans, smoked tomato mac and cheese, coleslaw, grits, sweet potatoes and roasted apples. Order online.
Sanford1547 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A ready-to-reheat meal serves 4 and includes: a boneless, roast turkey ballotine, napkin dumplings in the style of turkey stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts, yukon potato puree, cranberry preserves, turkey jus, rolls and butter, and sweet potato cake with pecan crumble and bourbon icing for $175. Order online.
Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery3216 S Howell Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Plates are sold individually and include roast turkey and gravy, cranberry sage stuffing, ham and cheese biscuit, roasted vegetables, garlic mashed potatoes and candied sweet potatoes with marshmallows for $20. Whole desserts also available. Order online.
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering6735 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
A prix fixe meal for 2, 4 or 8 people includes a choice of main like smoked turkey or glazed ham, a salad, and 3 sides like pimento mac and cheese, apple cornbread stuffing, maple carrots and cauliflower gratin for $60-$220. Everything is also available a la carte. Order online or call 414-777-0770 by Nov. 20 to order.
The Packing House Restaurant900 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Individual dinners are available from the drive-thru with roast turkey and gravy, glazed sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans almondine and cranberry sauce for $25. Items also available by the pound or pint. Call 414-483-5054 to order.
Deer District1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The kitchens at the Fiserv Forum have dinner packages that serve 4-6 people that include half or whole turkey with giblet gravy, whipped potatoes, stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green beans with mushroom cream, cranberry relish, green salad, rolls with ginger pear butter and pumpkin pie for $150-$200. Other sides, desserts and desserts are available to add on. Order online by Nov. 16.
Ardent1751 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Take home meal packs available for 2-4 people with 2 pounds of fennel pollen-roasted turkey and gravy, potato gratin, green bean casserole, stewed cranberry and orange peel, sage and giblet stuffing, croissant rolls with homemade butter, and pumpkin dessert for $95-$190. Order online by Nov. 22.
Becher Meats2079 S 69th St, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219
Prepared dinners that feed 4-6 and 8-10 people including carved turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sausage stuffing, sweet corn, cranberry chutney and dinner rolls for $85-$165. Order online or call 414-455-8438 before Nov. 22.
The Brick Pub and Grill6343 N Green Bay Ave, Glendale, Wisconsin 53209
Dinner kits feed 2 or 4 people and include turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing and dessert for $30-$60. Email brickpubandgrill@gmail.com to order by Nov. 16.
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant2001 W. Atkinson Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
Bulk sides that serve 12-15 include mac and cheese, dressing, greens, yams, black eyed peas and potato salad for $22 each. Pies, chitterlings, turkey legs and wings also available. Call Cherry Perkins at 414-447-7773 to order.
Tre Rivali200 N Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Full dinners feed 4 and include roast turkey breast and confit turkey legs, wild mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts with bacon, sweet potato puree, butternut squash and apple soup, cranberry orange sauce, cornbread and a pie for $260. Everything but the turkey is available for $160, as are a la carte items. Order online by Nov. 21.
Odd Duck2352 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Supplement your own turkey with sides that serve four including horseradish and goat cheese whipped potatoes, roasted butternut squash, wild rice dressing, Italian sausage stuffing, cheese and charcuterie boards, desserts, cocktails and wine. Order online by Nov. 20.
Le Reve Patisserie & Cafe7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
A la carte dishes serve 2-4 or 4-6 people, including turkey breast, glazed ham, chive and garlic potato puree, sweet potato gratin, challah stuffing, caramelized root vegetables and desserts like apple almond crumble tart. Order online by Nov. 21.
Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop9201 W Center St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
Full meal kits serve two or four people and include sliced roasted turkey breast and gravy, cranberry chutney, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, sourdough and chicken sausage stuffing and cornbread with maple butter for $100-$200. Pies and wines also available. Order online.
Saz's Catering201 W Walker St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Full dinner serves four or eight and includes roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, sage stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans almondine, cranberry relish, harvest salad, dinner rolls, and an Elegant Farmer pie for $110-$210. A la carte items also available. Order online by Nov. 20.
