The Packing House Restaurant
900 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
900 E. Layton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Events
-
Chanel le Meaux & the Dapper Cads
-
Lem Banks, Jeff Stoll, Alvin Turner & Omar (6:30pm)to
-
Carmen Nickerson & Kostia Efimov (6pm)
-
Barbara Stephan & Peter Mac (6pm)to
-
Joe Jordan & The Soul Trio (6:30pm)to
-
Carmen Nickerson & Kostia Efimov (6pm)
-
Barbara Stephan & Peter Mac (6pm)to
-
Carmen Nickerson & Kostia Efimov (6pm)
-
Barbara Stephan & Peter Mac (6pm)to