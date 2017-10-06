The urban riverside setting is spectacular with floor to ceiling windows. All tables have fine views. The menu combines sushi with appetizers and entrees with Asian fusion. Entrees include kobe beef, ahi tuna and Thai ginger red snapper but the truly interesting items are among the small plates. Try item like a trio of ocean salads (squid and seaweed), and absolutely opt for the sake ceviche an intriguing fusion of Japanese and Mexican ingredients. The fresh spring rolls are Thai in spirit. He sushi bar has all the usual nigiri plus some interesting maki choices. Try the Screamer, tuna with Japanese mustard and wasabi. It is an eye opener! (Jeff Beutner)
Screaming Tuna
106 W. Seeboth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
106 W. Seeboth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Seafood, Sushi