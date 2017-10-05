While the beer taps are always busy, patrons can also enjoy homemade soups and jumbo burgers. Much of the fare is Irish-American, including corned beef sandwiches and pot roast in Guiness gravy. The baby back ribs are all-American with a Texas BBQ sauce. Daily dinner specials include inexpensive steaks ad pan-fried perch. (Jeff Beutner)
O'Lydia's
338 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
338 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Bar Food/Beer Pubs, BBQ, Brunch, Fish Fry, Irish, Sandwiches