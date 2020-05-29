× Expand Photo courtesy of O'Lydias

Since lockdown, the dining out experience has changed drastically. But thankfully for us the tradition of a Friday fish fry from O’Lydia’s (338 S. 1st St.) has not.

We placed our order over the phone and it was ready by the time we arrived to pick it up—packaged and bagged at the bar. The transaction was completed by the “server” wearing gloves and a mask. Friday’s pleasant weather meant we could enjoy dinner outside at home on our bench.

The perch fry ($14) included five good-sized pieces, lightly breaded and served with garlic mashed potatoes. The three-piece cod dinner ($13) included a large, tasty potato pancake with a side of applesauce. The delicate cod pieces were mild and flaky. Both dinners were served with homemade coleslaw and rye bread. We also tried the hearty clam chowder, which had a mild smoky flavor. The non-fish fans at our house chose to build their own burgers. Made from Angus beef, the cheese-topped half-pound burgers included homemade fries.