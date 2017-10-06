How does a Downtown bar have enough staying power to last since Prohibition? By serving up some really solid food. Swingin’ Door’s menu ranges from gumbo to barbecue ribs, and everything is quite tasty. Cod and perch are the standard here, both tossed in an irregular breadcrumb coating that creates lots of crunch when fried. When it comes to sides, stick with the homemade potato chips or the unique spicy vermouth carrots. (In fact, make sure you order a side of those carrots, no matter what.) Grab the combo fry with two pieces of cod and perch plus three pieces of shrimp if you’re really hungry.
Swingin' Door Exchange Saloon & Eatery
219 E. Michigan Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Burgers, Fish Fry, Sandwiches