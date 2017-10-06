One of Milwaukee's first Thai restaurants, King & I remains a good deal more upscale and a touch more expensive than the more casual-minded Thai eateries that have joined its company, with a chic, open layout that leaves the kitchen visible from the dining room. The 65-item menu includes most Thai staples, including noodle dishes and curries, as well as some interesting entrées, like a yellow curry and mango chicken dish prepared with bell peppers and cherry tomatoes. The default flavor of most dishes is mild, making this restaurant a good starter for diners new to Thai cuisine. A weekday lunch buffet draws a large crowd. (Evan Rytlewski)
King & I
830 Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Thai