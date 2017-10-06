At its original Third Ward location, the Ale House is a lively, welcoming restaurant that offers a great atmosphere as well as great service. Stay inside the restaurant to enjoy the live music performances scheduled several times a week. Eat outside on the patio and admire the gorgeous view of the river. Try the chicken pot pie for a large serving of something comforting and delicious, or the spinach dip, another favorite.
Milwaukee Ale House
233 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Fish Fry, Pizza, Sandwiches, Seafood
Handicap access