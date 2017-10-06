The Harp, with its popular deck on the Milwaukee River, has done an exemplary job of bridging authentic pub traditions—great beer, atmosphere and Irish pride—with clever updates. Alongside pub-grub standards such as modestly priced Reubens, fish fries and burgers, you'll also find menu items that are a bit more contemporary, like a spicy Sriracha chicken sandwich and a chipotle chicken wrap. The $5 lunch special, a quarter-pound cheeseburger with fries, pickle and soda, is great for those on a budget, as are their daily drink specials. (Lisa Kaiser)
The Harp Irish Pub
113 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bar Food/Beer Pubs