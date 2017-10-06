Camino specializes in elevated bar food and American craft beers, with 20 rotating selections on tap. You can find customary bar fare such as burgers and wings, but the Camino staff hold these dishes to the highest standard. The beef for the burgers is brought in fresh four times a week and is ground in house. They also took their time in creating interesting menu items like the Beet Reuben that comes with everything you would find on a traditional Reuben, except the meat is replaced with roasted beets.
Camino
434 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
434 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs