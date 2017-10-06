Where are the tables with the city's best view? A strong contender is Café Calatrava, located in the Milwaukee Art Museum. The café, situated under the main entry hall, has sleek, slanting windows overlooking Lake Michigan. The menu is contemporary with Latin, Asian, European and American influences. The café is only open for lunch and Sunday brunch. (Jeff Beutner)
Café Calatrava
700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.
You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.
Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.
700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Contemporary