Serving American comfort food with many global influences, Buckley’s selections are familiar but intriguing with many creative spins and unassuming ingredients. Housed in a casually elegant setting, the East Town restaurant serves a fine fish fry, a vibrantly colorful Vietnamese-style barbecue pork sandwich, one of the city’s best Caesar salads and house-made desserts.
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Contemporary, Irish, Italian