Alike in originality, contrasting in atmosphere, the conjoined pubs offer affordable, high-quality comfort food daily until midnight. Classic and innovative craft cocktails made with fresh ingredients and a good selection of beers are served in both rooms. The low-key elegance of the architecturally stunning Lounge facilitates conversation, and the handmade conservationist décor of the Garage is a pleasant conversation topic. Every demographic is welcome at this popular Brady Street landmark with occasional live jazz and the Garage's big-screen TV. (John Schneider)
Hi Hat Lounge/Hi Hat Garage
1701 N. Arlington Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Brunch, Contemporary, Fish Fry