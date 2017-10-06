One of the noisy hubs of the Third Ward, the Wicked Hop is a comfortable corner bar making good use of its historic Cream City brick shell. Usually crowded at lunch and after work, the Hop serves quality bar food—chicken wings and wraps, burgers and melts, quesadillas and excellent nachos smothered in cheddar and jalapenos. On tap is a good selection of Wisconsin and imported beers. (Dave Luhrssen)
The Wicked Hop
345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs, Brunch, Fish Fry