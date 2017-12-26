Famous Ribs at Famous Dave's

× Expand Photo credit: Famous Dave's

Even when they’re big cuts of meat in the smoke pit and on the grill, little things can mean a lot when it comes to barbecue.

The awards case stacked in the Greenfield location of Hayward-based chain Famous Dave’s (5077 S. 27th St.) attests to the quality of the pork spareribs, beef brisket, chopped (not pulled) pork, chicken and other animal proteins served up with a smoky tang.

A variety of four sauces on every table cover much of the gamut of taste and heat preferences throughout the U.S. But those littler things, the sides, set Dave’s apart.

Mac ’n’ cheese receives a Southwestern spin by the addition of corn and jalapeños amid the creamy pasta. Coleslaw is made spicy and sweet with both horseradish and pineapple juice.

That tropical fruit is also offered as a side in itself. The only weak spot in a recent visit were overly fatty rib tips, but the chicken tenders, catfish fingers and breaded onion strings in our sampler platter compensated duly.

Though Wisconsin may not have a distinct barbecue tradition as other regions do, Famous Dave’s integration of others’ customs and slightly exotic accompaniments to its signature meats make it a chain destination worthier than many.