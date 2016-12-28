BBQ
The Ten Most Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2016
2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more
Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Saz’s Celebrates 40 Years in Milwaukee with Specials and Live Music
Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more
Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Beer, Boats, BBQ- Buckyfest Kicks Off Friday!
Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common? BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake. Bucky's will block off.. more
Jul 31, 2015 2:11 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Locke’s Long Night’s Journey
A film set entirelyin a moving vehicle—and consisting of one man’s series of cell phoneconversations with coworkers, family and companions—could be a terrible bore.And yet, director Steven Knight ( EasternPromises ) make.. more
Jul 19, 2014 1:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Judge Randa Goes Rogue in Walker's John Doe Case
OK, I’m not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari.. more
May 8, 2014 5:07 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Three Stack Shack Serves Savory Southern Comfort
Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
City Guide 2014: Dining Guide
Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more
Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
BBQ in Bayshore
Barbeque continues to gain popularity in this area and not just through chain restaurants. Now the Bayshore Town Center has a BBQ place to claim as its own. Big Daddy’s Brew & Que occupies the former Ovation restaurant in more
Mar 13, 2013 4:33 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
BBQ Takes Off
Puddle Jumpers BBQ (4939 S. Howell Ave.) is a casual spot near the airport with new ownership and a new menu. The specialties are obvious, with chicken, pulled pork, ribs and beef brisket among the smoked meats served here. more
Feb 27, 2013 3:25 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Smoke Shack's Inviting Wood-Smoked Barbecue
The Smoke Shack opened in the Third Ward at a good time, as Milwaukee's dining scene could use an infusion of wood-smoked barbecue. And this is the real deal: The aroma of smoked meat emanating from the kitchen is immediately... more
Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sonia Brex
A Sicilian expatriate living in Berlin, Sonia Brex sings and writes cosmopolitan pop songs at once contemporary and yet filled with fleeting memories of music past. The melancholy title track is vaguely bossa nova and flows easily into the... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Claire Stigliani and Susan Worsham Exhibits
Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Durango Grill’s Texas-Style Barbecue
Old World Third Street, just a short distance from the Bradley Center, is one of the city’s most popular spots for drinking and dining. Usinger’s and Mader’s number among the veterans, but the street continues to change. The newest arriv more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Polyvinyl to Release Pele Rarities Compilation
Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
CNN says Marquette/Milwaukee great basketball place to visit
It's about time we get recognized!Read the whole thing <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2009/TRAVEL/03/31/great.basketball.towns/index.html">here</a>The list looks like this:1. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the University of North Caro.. more
Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Cousins Subs hands out boxed lunches Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Downtown Employee Appreciation Week
The quickest way to a downtown worker’s heart is through his or her stomach. It&rsqu Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee