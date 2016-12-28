RSS

2016 was a big year for Milwaukee, and a big year for the Shepherd . We covered a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of al.. more

Dec 28, 2016 5:08 PM Around MKE

Known for stellar barbecue, festival-famous summertimestaples, community contributions and a quintessential Milwaukee presence, Saz’sHospitality Group celebrates 40 years at its flagship Saz’s State House withfood and drink specials and .. more

Feb 26, 2016 8:42 PM Around MKE

Boats, bags, blues, BBQ, beer... What do all these things have in common?  BuckyFest!Brought to you by Bucky's Lakeside Pub & Grill, Buckyfest takes place over the course of three days and nights on beautiful Okauchee Lake.  Bucky's will block off.. more

Jul 31, 2015 2:11 PM Sponsored Content

 A film set entirelyin a moving vehicle—and consisting of one man’s series of cell phoneconversations with coworkers, family and companions—could be a terrible bore.And yet, director Steven Knight ( EasternPromises ) make.. more

Jul 19, 2014 1:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

OK, I’m not anattorney. But I have a feelingthat even seasoned attorneys will be having a hard time making sense of the newlegal battle over the John Doe probe into potential campaign coordinationviolations made by Gov. Scott Walker and vari.. more

May 8, 2014 5:07 PM Expresso

Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more

Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Dining Preview

Reviews by Jeff Beutner (J.B.), Susan Harpt Grimes (S.H.G.), Lisa Kaiser (L.K.), David Luhrssen (D.L.), Kevin Lynch (K.L.), Selena Milewski (S.M.), Lora N,A&E Feature more

Apr 2, 2014 12:38 AM A&E Feature

Barbeque continues to gain popularity in this area and not just through chain restaurants. Now the Bayshore Town Center has a BBQ place to claim as its own. Big Daddy’s Brew & Que occupies the former Ovation restaurant in more

Mar 13, 2013 4:33 PM Dining Preview

Puddle Jumpers BBQ (4939 S. Howell Ave.) is a casual spot near the airport with new ownership and a new menu. The specialties are obvious, with chicken, pulled pork, ribs and beef brisket among the smoked meats served here. more

Feb 27, 2013 3:25 PM Dining Preview

The Smoke Shack opened in the Third Ward at a good time, as Milwaukee's dining scene could use an infusion of wood-smoked barbecue. And this is the real deal: The aroma of smoked meat emanating from the kitchen is immediately... more

Feb 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

A Sicilian expatriate living in Berlin, ­Sonia Brex sings and writes cosmopolitan pop songs at once contemporary and yet filled with fleeting memories of music past. The melancholy title track is vaguely bossa nova and flows easily into the... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Lush, saturated colors characterize the paintings and photographs of two female artists at Dean Jensen Gallery in the dual exhibitions “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking-Glass” and “Susan Worsham: Southern Gothic.” The artists&rs more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Old World Third Street, just a short distance from the Bradley Center, is one of the city’s most popular spots for drinking and dining. Usinger’s and Mader’s number among the veterans, but the street continues to change. The newest arriv more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Apr 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

It's about time we get recognized!Read the whole thing <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2009/TRAVEL/03/31/great.basketball.towns/index.html">here</a>The list looks like this:1. Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and the University of North Caro.. more

Apr 1, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Who says there’s no such thing as a free lunch? Cousins Subs hands out boxed lunches Tell The World: The Very Vest of Ratt ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The quickest way to a downtown worker’s heart is through his or her stomach. It&rsqu Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

