Welcome to J&B’s Blue Ribbon Bar & Grill!\n \nOwned and operated by three homegrown Wisconsinites, we are located on 53rd & Bluemound Road in Milwaukee, pretty much across the street from Miller Park.\n \nWe are proud owners of the original Schlelein Building which was built as a tavern in the late 1800′s. Schlelein and Sons then built the Bowling Alley addition in 1946. Two of the original manual lanes are still a part of our back Party Room. We are glad to carry on the tradition.\n \nWe are honored to be a part of the Historic Story Hill Neighborhood and can’t wait to be a part of the community.\n \nOur Kitchen is open from 11am-11pm everyday\n \nJ&B’s Blue Ribbon will ALWAYS be open until Bar Close\n
J&B's Blue Ribbon Bar and Grill
5230 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
American, Bar Food/Beer Pubs