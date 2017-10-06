In a drinking district dominated by trendy bars aimed at UWM students, this old fashioned German tavern stands out. In the summer, patrons drink on a biergarten overlooking North Avenue, while in the winter the quiet, ornately decorated indoor bar takes on a more intimate vibe, as couples and close friends catch up over imported beers and hot drinks.
Von Trier
2235 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
