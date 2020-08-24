Patio Guide 2020: Five Great Places Beyond Downtown

Photo courtesy of: Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
Perhaps the safest social activity we can enjoy during this most unusual summer involves some of life’s simple pleasures: fresh air, friends, a meal and a drink. For many years, the Shepherd Express published our annual Patio Guide at the start of the summer season with recommendations for outdoor eating and drinking during Milwaukee’s precious warm months. We’re pleased to include the Patio Guide in the inaugural issue of our Shepherd Express monthly magazine as part of our ongoing commitment to the city’s cultural life.
Lakeside Pub & Grill (Cudahy)4671 S. Lake Drive, Cudahy, Wisconsin 53110
Lakeside Pub and Grill, located on Layton Avenue in the heart of Cudahy, is a place that can’t be missed. Known for their burgers, friendly service and cold drinks. We also offer a wide array of other delicious meals and bar fare. Their house smoked brisket is always a crowd pleaser. Many TVs line the bar so that you can catch your favorite teams. Enjoy our new patio for bag toss, giant dice and giant Jenga too!
Lost Valley Cider Co.408 W Florida Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Summer is here and it’s always a beautiful day on the Lost Valley Cider patio! Cool down and kick back with a delicious cider pop or enjoy one of their popular slushies. Howlers of their house favorite, cider sangria, are also available to-go for relaxing on your own patio. A stop here is the perfect way to end your day!
Movida at Hotel Madrid524 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Milwaukee’s best-kept summer secret is the patio of Movida at Hotel Madrid. The perfect place for sippin’ sangria, snackin’ on tapas, and enjoying Milwaukee’s summer. With lawn and covered seating available at more than 25 tables, your perfect night awaits. The patio is open seven days a week, features high-top and table seating. So, book your outdoor experience now, and enjoy Milwaukee’s own outdoor Spanish paradise. You’ll leave saying “Sangria Made Me Do It.”
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill (Franklin)8933 S. 27th St., Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Enjoy lunch or dinner on Mulligans’ beautiful, spacious, smoke-free patio that is perfect for private parties and large groups. You can also catch live music with Ian Gould each first Tuesday of the month (weather permitting).
Von Trier2235 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m.-Close Friday: 3 p.m.-Close Saturday and Sunday: 1 p.m.-Close Happy Hour: 4-6 p.m.
Gemütlichkeit, the untranslatable German word that conveys the feelings of cheer, friendliness and warmth, hangs in the air in the beautiful ambiance of Von Trier’s Biergarten. Consistently rated simply as one of the best establishments in the greater Milwaukee area (with the history to boot!), there are few more rewarding places to share an afternoon or evening conversing amongst friends and family; a rare place where one can walk in with strangers and truly find life-long friends.
