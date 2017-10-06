In the mood for a pint of Guinness? Have it with steamed mussels or a corned beef sandwich at this authentic Irish pub. And perhaps add a nip of Irish whiskey for dessert. The menu is filled with Irish standards—of special note is a tasty beef stew and a classic shepherd's pie. Boxties, huge Irish potato pancakes, are the house specialty. (Jeff Beutner)
Mo's Irish Pub (Downtown)
142 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
American, Irish, Sandwiches