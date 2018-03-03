2018 Gathering of the Drummers Drumathon by The Village Drum Comany

Sat, March 3, 2018 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM.

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM.

$15 – $350. For tickets/info:

414-909-0490

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-gathering-of-the-drummers-drumathon-tickets-41357906612?aff=es2

https://www.facebook.com/donate/158051168164857/.

tarting in 2016, The Village Drum Company hosts a national conference catered to the artistry of west African drumming. We bring in internationally known drum teachers to come and teach a magnitude of traditional rhythms. This conference will be opened to all age groups as well new and seasoned drummers.

This is our second year and due great turn out 2016 we have decided to extend the event to 2 days as well as add dance teachers. We will have special guest joining us from Farafinakan (Washington, DC), Ayodele Drum and Dance (Illinois). Ka Folika School of Percussion-Chicago (Illinois)Goree Drum and Dance (Ohio)Below are all the the teachers that will be participating in this years Drumathon. We hope to see you all there.