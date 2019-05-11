2019 MIAD Senior Exhibition
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
See the innovative work of emerging creative professionals who passionately contribute to the world and meet universal challenges in new ways at MIAD’s annual Senior Exhibition. As Wisconsin’s largest exhibition of its kind, MIAD’s Senior Exhibition features more than 100 artists and designers representing all of MIAD’s Bachelor of Fine Arts majors and minors. Gallery hours are Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Info
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) 273 E. Erie St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events, Visual Arts