2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films
Towne Cinema 308 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094
The 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films program offers viewers the rare opportunity to experience the year’s best short films from across the globe, collected together in this special cinematic showcase courtesy of Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures. All three categories are included: Live Action, Animation, and Documentary. View these films on the BIG screen, the way they were meant to be seen!
Info
Towne Cinema 308 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094 View Map
Film