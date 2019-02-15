2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films

to Google Calendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00

Towne Cinema 308 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094

The 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films program offers viewers the rare opportunity to experience the year’s best short films from across the globe, collected together in this special cinematic showcase courtesy of Shorts HD and Magnolia Pictures. All three categories are included: Live Action, Animation, and Documentary. View these films on the BIG screen, the way they were meant to be seen!

Info
Towne Cinema 308 E. Main St., Watertown, Wisconsin 53094 View Map
Film
920-390-4500
to Google Calendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Oscar Nominated Short Films - 2019-02-15 00:00:00