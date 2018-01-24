2Cellos
BMO Harris Bradley Center 1001 N. 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Young Croatian cellists Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, together known as 2CELLOS, have achieved sensational success by taking cello to a new level. Their playing style has broken down the boundaries between musical genres, from classical and film music to pop and rock. 2CELLOS have no limits when it comes to performing live and are equally as impressive playing Bach and Vivaldi as they are rocking out AC/DC.
Info
BMO Harris Bradley Center 1001 N. 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance