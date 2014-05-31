3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs

to Google Calendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00

American Legion Post 434 (Oak Creek) 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154

Event time: 9am-6 p.m. Thurs and Fri and 9am-4pm Sat

Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter's annual 3-day rummage sale is here!!! 

New location: Oak Creek American Legion, 9327 South Shepard Ave. in Oak Creek. The rummage sale is inside and air conditioned!

Times and dates: Thursday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have everything from A to Z on sale: electronics, furniture, collectibles, glassware, music, bedding, housewares, home décor, some tools, children’s items, frames, variety of holiday stuff, and pet items.  No clothing items. Rain or shine!

Info
American Legion Post 434 (Oak Creek) 9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154 View Map
Misc. Events
to Google Calendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - 3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs - 2017-06-15 00:00:00