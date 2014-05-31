3-Day Rummage Sale Benefiting Second Hand Purrs

Event time: 9am-6 p.m. Thurs and Fri and 9am-4pm Sat

Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter's annual 3-day rummage sale is here!!!

New location: Oak Creek American Legion, 9327 South Shepard Ave. in Oak Creek. The rummage sale is inside and air conditioned!

Times and dates: Thursday, June 15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 16, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We have everything from A to Z on sale: electronics, furniture, collectibles, glassware, music, bedding, housewares, home décor, some tools, children’s items, frames, variety of holiday stuff, and pet items. No clothing items. Rain or shine!