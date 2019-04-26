30x30x30 Exhibition 2019

Var Gallery presents it's 5th iteration of the 30x30x30 Exhibition. In honor of it's 5th year, Var has invited 40 artists to make 30 pieces of artwork in 30 days. Each artist was given the perimeters to make each piece within the 6”x6”x6” dimension and for each piece to be created in one day. Friday we will showcase all 1,200 of these pieces. The artists selected are:

Chad Alexander • Nujood Alotaibi • Ty Bender • Hannah O'Hare Bennett • Jesse Bell • Erin Bolte • Taylor Bourgeois • Sara Bott • Jamaal Clarke • Melissa Courtney • Emma Daisy • Bailey Danz • Sarah Eichhorn • Katherine Grinell • Rachael Gonzalez • Andrea Guzzetta • Molly Hassler • Brian R. Hibbard • Cynthia Ho • Reece Howell • Fred Kaems • Sarah Jane Sutterfield • Megan Koeppel • Nykoli Koslow • Brendan Murphy • Melissa Mursch • Courtney Parbs • Margret Petrie • Lisa Pilarski • Annelise Pollard • Kristina Rolander • Yhazmin Sanders-Sanchez • Reid Sancken • Michelle Schilling • Brian Schneider • Leah Schretenthaler • Sophie Tarantino • Sara Willadsen • Jaymee Harvey Willms • Mindy Sue Wittock

Opens Friday, April 26, 2019 at 5 PM – 10 PM.

WED 11AM - 4PM

THUR 11AM - 4PM

FRI 11AM - 9PM

SAT 11AM - 9PM

​

(gallery hours extend on event nights)