34th Annual Trashfest: Tribute to Chuck Barris and The Gong Show

Announcing the sprouting of Milwaukee’s perennial weed, the 34th annual Trashfest. Celebrating the life of game show creator, producer, and host Chuck Barris who’s Gong Show was always an inspiration to our event. We will have acts to be judged, judges to do just that, and other special musical guests. Unlike other years, there will be a gong for judges to stop a performance instead of letting them do their entire 20 minute slot. Recurring bits from the show will also be parodied such as The Unknown Comic and Gene, Gene the Dancing Machine. Some of the groups that have signed up include Fallen Angels, Shotgun Shaft and Cave People in Chains. Trashfest continues its unique role in Milwaukee entertainment promising you performances you have never seen before and hopefully will never see again.

For info: Milwaukeefly2000@yahoo.com