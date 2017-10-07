Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall
1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Events
R. Mutt and Innisfree
Market Of The Macabre w/Tigernite & Auf Ki (11am-5pm)to
Polka Open Jam
Delilah DeWylde
34th Annual Trashfest: Tribute to Chuck Barris and The Gong Show
Polka Open Jam
Open Jam: Roadhouse Rave Up
Indigo Dogs w/Twang Dragons
The Milwaukee Polka Riot
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
The Sketchballs w/Royal Blue & Sons of Kong
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam
Polka Open Jam