South Side
Historic Mitchell Street Market Place Prepares for Grand Opening
Friday, Feb 12 at 9 am marks the grand opening of theHistoric Mitchell Street Market Place, a blast from the past that will becomepart of Mitchell Street’s future.The grocery store will include a full service meat and delidepartment, a ful.. more
Feb 11, 2016 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Cudahy Carolers Return
As light and insubstantial a comedy as it is, A Cudahy Caroler Christmas is the gift that keeps on giving. In Tandem Theatre has staged Anthony Wood's classic South Side holiday comedy many, many times over the more
Nov 28, 2012 3:27 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pho Hai Tuyet Scores Another Hit
In recent years the city has seen an increase in Vietnamese restaurants specializing in pho, the classic Vietnamese noodle soup served in huge bowls and in many variations. Most of the pho eateries are concentrated on Milwaukee's South Side... more
Feb 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Temper Trap w/ Delphic and The Hundred in the Hands
Like so many alternative-rock groups formed around 2005, Australia’s Temper Trap began as post-punk revivalists, but they had broadened their palette considerably by the time they released their 2009 album, Conditions . The record has more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee