3rd Anniversary of the TOTS family sober living house!
Tables of the Saints Family House 2917-19 N. Booth St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Table of the Saints (TOTS) will be having our third anniversary for the TOTS family sober living house. Please join us for a luncheon and fundraiser celebration! Tickets are $40. Please contact us at tableofthesaints2009@gmail.com for more information.
