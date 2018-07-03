3rd of July Fireworks at Blu

Celebrate with live music and a bottle of premium champagne as you enjoy the city’s best fireworks display from the 23rd floor of The Pfister Hotel.

Open to the Public 4 to 6 pm

Reserved Seating 7:00 to midnight

Live Music by Jenny Thiel 7:30 to 11:30

Table packages include a bottle of champagne plus dessert and international charcuterie served tableside:

Assorted hand-crafted bonbons; delicate petit fours; blueberry tart; St. Andre triple cream; fresh honey;

fried cracker; local pepperoni; soppressata; porchetta;

Italian olives and firecracker shrimp with tequila mustard sauce.

“BLU” TABLE

Reserved table along the window with a view

$450 per table* (accommodates up to four guests)

One bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne

Dessert & International Charcuterie Display

“WHITE” TABLE

Reserved table with a partial window view

$250 per table* (accommodates up to two guests)

One bottle of Moët and Chandon

Dessert & International Charcuterie Display

“RED” TABLE

Reserved table with a partial window view

$350 per table* (accommodates up to four guests)

One bottle of Moët and Chandon

Dessert & International Charcuterie Display

Reservations required for all table packages.

Please contact Erik Mulberry, Blu/Lobby Manager at (414) 273-8222 extension 2450

or email: erikmulberry@thepfisterhotel.com