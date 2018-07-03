3rd of July Fireworks at Blu
The Pfister Hotel 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Celebrate with live music and a bottle of premium champagne as you enjoy the city’s best fireworks display from the 23rd floor of The Pfister Hotel.
Open to the Public 4 to 6 pm
Reserved Seating 7:00 to midnight
Live Music by Jenny Thiel 7:30 to 11:30
Table packages include a bottle of champagne plus dessert and international charcuterie served tableside:
Assorted hand-crafted bonbons; delicate petit fours; blueberry tart; St. Andre triple cream; fresh honey;
fried cracker; local pepperoni; soppressata; porchetta;
Italian olives and firecracker shrimp with tequila mustard sauce.
“BLU” TABLE
Reserved table along the window with a view
$450 per table* (accommodates up to four guests)
One bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne
Dessert & International Charcuterie Display
“WHITE” TABLE
Reserved table with a partial window view
$250 per table* (accommodates up to two guests)
One bottle of Moët and Chandon
Dessert & International Charcuterie Display
“RED” TABLE
Reserved table with a partial window view
$350 per table* (accommodates up to four guests)
One bottle of Moët and Chandon
Dessert & International Charcuterie Display
Reservations required for all table packages.
Please contact Erik Mulberry, Blu/Lobby Manager at (414) 273-8222 extension 2450
or email: erikmulberry@thepfisterhotel.com