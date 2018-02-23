Opening Reception: February 23, 5-8pm

Best In Show, 1st, & 2nd Runner Up Announced at 7pm

In this year's 45th Annual Juried Exhibition, student artists from colleges and universities around the Greater Milwaukee area will present work in a variety of mediums. The exhibition will be juried by a panel of three local professionals who will award cash prizes to exhibiting artists at the opening reception.

This year's judges will be Tom Berenz, professional artist and professor of painting and drawing at UW-Parkside, Marcela Garcia, Director of the Walker's Point Center for the Arts, and Tina Schinabeck, co-founder of The Alice Wilds.

This exciting annual event showcases and celebrates the best work of local, emerging student artists. Join us and help celebrate these artists and their work at the opening of this exhibition.