April 21, 2016 will live in infamy as the day we lost a genius, an icon, a legend. Prince is widely regarded as one of the best musicians ever to live, and one of the greatest showmen of all time. His music makes up the soundtracks of our lives- from the parties of our youth to our weddings; and we share his music with our children who repeat the cycle. Great music lives on forever, and, it’s with this in mind that we intro­duce “4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince.”

The first and only estate-approved Prince celebration, 4U will present the music of Prince like never before, with a full symphony orchestra. Throughout the course of the evening Prince’s extensive musical catalog will be represented, we’ll hear his greatest hits as well as some of his lesser known gems in this musical celebration. Questlove, an avid Prince fan, has helped curate the music and arrangements that will be played by the symphony.