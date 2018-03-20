50th Anniversary MATC Environmental Health and Water Quality Technology Program

We are celebrating 50 years of educating past, present and future professionals in air, water and food protection.

This is an opportunity to see previous classmates, network and learn about potential careers in air, water, and food from our graduates and employers.

All are invited to join us!

Seeking pictures and stories related to the following MATC programs: Environmental Health (1968 - 1986), Water and Wastewater Technology (1968 - 1986), Environmental and Pollution Control Technology (1986-2009) and Environmental Health and Water Quality Technology (2010 to current) program graduates. Please contact Instructor/Club Advisor Kathy at batesks@matc.edu

RSVP by March 12, 2018.

Kathy Bates and Jerry Ortiz

https://www.matc.edu/business/degrees/environmental-health-water-quality-technician.cfm

Sponsored by the MATC Environmental Health Club and the MATC Environmental Health and Water Quality Technology program.

