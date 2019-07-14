6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm)
Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Outdoor, patio festival featuring five local bands at one of Milwaukee's BEST taverns. Music, beer specials, food. Fun in the Sun, Cream City-style!
Scheduled to play: Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen and Whiskey & The Devil
*FREE SHOW*
Info
