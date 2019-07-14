6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm)

to Google Calendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Outdoor, patio festival featuring five local bands at one of Milwaukee's BEST taverns. Music, beer specials, food. Fun in the Sun, Cream City-style!

Scheduled to play: Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen and Whiskey & The Devil

*FREE SHOW*

Info

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Concerts, Festivals, Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - 6th Annual Midday Matinee Milwaukee Music Mash Up w/Blame it on Cain, H27, Line of Outcasts, The Taxmen, and Whiskey & The Devil (1pm) - 2019-07-14 13:00:00