7000apart (12pm)

to Google Calendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00

Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074

7000apart returns to Smith Bros. Coffee House for a special Lunchtime set! Noon to 2PM on Saturday, April 27!

The up-and-coming Swedish/American duo, 7000apart, is stepping into a high note of their music career by releasing their debut album, in early Summer 2019, shining a hopeful light on relationships and overcoming struggles.

Info

Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
Concerts, Live Music/Performance
2622682767
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - 7000apart (12pm) - 2019-04-27 12:00:00