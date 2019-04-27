7000apart (12pm)
7000apart returns to Smith Bros. Coffee House for a special Lunchtime set! Noon to 2PM on Saturday, April 27!
The up-and-coming Swedish/American duo, 7000apart, is stepping into a high note of their music career by releasing their debut album, in early Summer 2019, shining a hopeful light on relationships and overcoming struggles.
Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington) 100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074 View Map
