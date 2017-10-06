Smith Bros. Coffee House (Port Washington)
100 N. Franklin St., Port Washington, Wisconsin 53074
Coffee
Events
-
Openmic w/host August Battles
-
Paul & Andy LIVEto
-
7000 Apart LIVEto
-
SB LIVEto
-
Open Mic Nightto
-
Maya No Mayato
-
Audiophile Records Inc.: A night of Easy Listening
-
Embedded Reporterto
-
Mumblemouth & Keith Kaleidoscopeto
-
Open Mic Nightto
-
Raven Mrozekto
-
The Brash Menagerieto