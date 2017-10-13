8 Borders, 8 Days (A refugee story)

Please join us for a screening of the 60-minute documentary film 8 Borders, 8 Days beginning with a 5:00 PM reception and the film screening at 5:45 on October 13, 2017 at The Westin Milwaukee ballroom. The screening will be followed by an interactive discussion with at 6:45 pm. The event is free, but attendees are ask to RSVP at https://goo.gl/forms/ebx6GN2so5rUWPcY2 or to rgnivala@yahoo.com.

Documentary filmmaker Amanda Bailly followed a Syrian family – a single mother and her two children – who were not accepted for resettlement to the US and instead traveled with smugglers in a raft to Europe. She traveled with them on their journey and filmed with them in Berlin when they arrived. The film, 8 Borders, 8 Days, is both a celebration of a strong mother and a close look at what happens when we close our doors to the people most in need.

"The majority of people in the United States who want to close our doors to refugees have never actually heard the voices of the people affected. This film tells the story of three of them, and they’re three of the strongest, most resilient human beings I’ve ever met," said Bailly.

This event is sponsored by Women Graduates-USA, who is holding its annual conference, Beyond Borders: Turning Commitment in to Action in a Global World, in Milwaukee October 13 – 15, 2017. Women Graduates – USA is a national, online organization. Through its global focus and reach. Women Graduates-USA empowers all women and girls to create a secure and just world built on education, advocacy, friendship and mutual respect. Learn more at www.wg-usa.org.