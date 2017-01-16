'90s dance party: HACK the Planet

Event time: 9pm - 2:30am

Join Subspace for a journey into the electronic music and visuals of the 90's and 00's, jamming only the most essential beats from a time when 56k was super fast and 512 megs or RAM was way too much! No secrets flyers or bad directions to a warehouse in the middle of nowhere, just come down and party like it's 1992!

The local club anything serves over 50 different local beers and spirits from local distilleries including Absinthe!

Price: No cover!