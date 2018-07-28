91.7 WMSE Presents: The Riverwest 24 After Party w/Duckling, Lifetime Achievement Award, Hot Date & Caley Conway

WMSE invites you to join in for some awesome music after another great RW24 event, and try the newest batch of our SMASH ale, created by WMSE DJ Drew and brewed by Company Brewing!

$7 // FREE for RW24 riders & volunteers // 21+

Duckling // "...loopy punk and buzzy alternative with echoes of The Rentals and The Breeders but with a screwball edge that’s all their own." -Shepherd Express

"It's not even that we're obsessed with ducks..." -Quinn Cory https://mmduckling.bandcamp.com/

Hot Date (MPLS) // "Indie Rock done right. Something so edgy yet so tender... absolutely spellbinding." -Skope Magazine

http://hotdate.us/

Lifetime Achievement Award // "... a grab bag of indie rock, power-pop, pop-punk, dumb jokes, less dumb jokes, pretty great jokes and restless experimentation." -Shepherd Express

https://lifetimeachievementaward.bandcamp.com/

Caley Conway // “Caley Conway is on her way to becoming the next big thing in Folk music.” -No Depression Magazine

https://www.caleyconway.com/